Wage arrears in Russia down 2.8% as of April 1 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Total wage arrears in Russia as of April 1, 2023, amounted to 749 mln rubles ($9.12 mln), according to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

The overall debts moved down by 2.8% or by 21.6 mln rubles ($0.26 mln) against the level as of early March, the statistical service says.

Debts generated in 2023 amount to 170.6 mln rubles ($2.1 mln) or 22.7%, in 2022 - 286.6 mln rubles ($3.5 mln) or 38.3%, and in 2021 and earlier - 291.8 mln rubles ($3.55 mln) or 39% of total debts.

Processing industries account for 53.3% in the total volume of wage arrears, water supply, drainage, waste gathering and disposal and pollution response for 13.2%, construction for 9.6%, agriculture, hunting and related services and lumbering for 6.9%, mineral resources mining for 5.3%, transport for 4.1%, real estate management for a fee or on a contractual basis for 3.4%, education for 1.5%, research and developments for 1.4%, and electricity, gas and steam supply and air conditioning for 0.9%.