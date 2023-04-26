Grain deal participants to figure out solution for interbank payments — Turkish politician

ANKARA, April 26. /TASS/. Participants in the Black Sea Grain Initiative will find a solution for interbank payments within the agreement’s framework, deputy chairman of the Turkey’s Good Party (IYI Parti) Ahmet Kamil Erozan told TASS in an interview.

"The participants together with the UN are attempting to work out a tradeoff formula. If all parties support the deal, then a solution to make payments must be found. It will certainly be found. We will not be carrying money around in suitcases. Turkish banks want to participate [in the deal] but they do not want any problems afterwards. We still have time to work out a solution before May 18," the politician said.

"I am confident they will settle the issue, not only in terms of payment for grain but also with respect to Russian requirements. Russia has its own products it wants to sell," he added.