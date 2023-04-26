MOEX Russia, RTS indexes falling as trading day ended

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian market indexes ended the trading session on Wednesday with the downward trend, according to trading data.

The MOEX Russia Index declined by 0.25% to 2,620.33 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The RTS index dropped by 0.28% to 1,011.06 points.

Brent oil futures prices dropped by 0.85% to $80.62 a barrel on the London-based ICE today.

The dollar stayed flat against the ruble at 81.62 rubles at the same time. The euro added 0.75% and reached 90.26 rubles. The yuan declined by 0.003% to 11.75 rubles.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,620 - 2,635 points, BCS Investment World believes. The target closing level for Thursday is 2,550-2,650 for the MOEX Russia Index, Freedom Finance Global forecasts.