Freight turnover of North-South corridor to reach 20.5 mln metric tons by 2024 — expert

ASTRAKHAN, April 26. /TASS/. The freight turnover of the North - South international transport corridor (ITC) will reach 20.5 mln metric tons by 2025, Deputy CEO of the International Transport Corridors Directorate Sergey Saburov told TASS.

"We see the forecast is plus 49% in growth [of the turnover over the North-South corridor - TASS]. It will grow almost twofold against 2021. Grain, foods, particularly vegetables, fruits and nuts, coal and other products will be main cargoes. An increase will be noted for lumber, mineral products, ferrous metals, and products of processing and chemical industry," the expert said.

The freight turnover will reach 20.5 mln metric tons by 2024, he added.