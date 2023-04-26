Annual inflation in Russia down to 2.55% — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia was 2.55% over the week from April 18 to 24 compared to 2.82% the week before, the Ministry of Economic Development said in the price situation review.

"Prices rose 0.1% over the week from April 18 to 24, 2023. Inflation continued gearing down in annual terms to 2.55%," the ministry said.

"In the food sector, prices edged up by 0.24% with fruits, vegetables and other foods all going up in price. In the nonfood segment, the growth in prices was close to zero and totaled 0.02% (prices stayed flat for a fortnight). Prices in the service sector kept last week’s level. There was a price hike in domestic services, while tourist service prices declined amid the accelerated plunge in domestic airfare prices," the ministry informed.