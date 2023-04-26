Avtovaz intends to produce 30,000 cars annually in Uzbekistan — chief executive

TASHKENT, April 26. /TASS/. Avtovaz has the goal of achieving production of 30,000 Lada cars per year in Uzbekistan and capture the 10% market share, president of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters.

"We are focusing on strategic partnership. We give our flagship product for production, the Lada Vesta NG," Sokolov said. "We are ready to resume production in the near future at the least. The main point is that our partners should be ready to restart the output at the level of 15,000 cars per year. Our target in general is 30,000 cars per year, that is, about 10% of the Uzbekistan’s market currently totaling three hundred thousand," the top manager noted. This refers not merely to the Lada Vesta model but also to other models, the Lada Granta in particular, he added.

Avtovaz is looking at the idea of producing the next generation of Lada Vesta automobiles in Uzbekistan, Sokolov said earlier. The company intends to further localize production in the country, welding and painting in particular.

Avtovaz began serial assembly of Lada cars in September 2021 but later suspended production.