Yakutia's investment projects create more than 11,000 jobs, Deputy PM Trutnev reports

YAKUTSK, April 26. /TASS/. More than 11,000 jobs were created in Yakutia under implemented investment projects, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said at a meeting in Yakutsk.

"Yakutia is the largest and richest region in the Russian Federation. The investment activity is quite high here. State incentives have been used in 78 investment projects in Yakutia. Businesses plan to invest more than 217 billion rubles ($2.6 billion), to create more than 15,000 jobs. In 37 commissioned projects, investments have made more than 187 billion rubles ($2.3 billion), and more than 11,000 jobs have been offered," the envoy's office quoted Yury Trutnev as saying.

Yakutia's Governor Aisen Nikolaev stressed the region differs from Russia's other regions due to complicated transportation options and climatic conditions. "However, thanks to the government's initiatives and decisions, we can see positive changes and new mechanisms of incentives. The investment projects that are being implemented here - from a hotel construction, new blocks of houses, to transport and logistics projects and ore mining - are necessary projects that will ultimately improve life in the region," he said.

"Yakutia follows a trend to diversify investment projects. Traditionally, the region is strong in the industrial sector, but we have also new projects in logistics, social development, and tourism infrastructure construction. Many of them have been implemented thanks to the state support mechanisms that are available in advance-development territories. The government has invested more than 10 billion rubles ($123 million) in infrastructures of advance-development territories," Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.