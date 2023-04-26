Fortum Board elects new CEO — company

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Fortum elected Vyacheslav Kozhevnikov to the office of the CEO at the request of the Federal Agency for State Property Management, the energy company said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the request of the Federal Agency for State Property Management of April 25, 2023, the Board of Directors resolved to reelect the chief executive officer," the company informed.

Since November 2019, Kozhevnikov worked as the deputy chief engineer - chief power engineer of Bashneft-Dobycha company.

The company continues operating as before, the new chief executive said. "Nothing changes for our operations; we are to continue performing our responsibilities as previously and provide for reliable and smooth supply of electricity and heat to consumers," Kozhevnikov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed earlier a decree establishing administrative receivership by Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management over 83.73% stake in Unipro Russia and over 98% in Fortum’s Russian division. The move was made in response to some states’ unfriendly actions towards Russia.