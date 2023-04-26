Argentina sees possibility of BRICS membership after South African summit — ambassador

YEKATERINBURG, April 26. /TASS/. Argentina sees the possibility of joining the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of nations in the wake of the organization’s summit in South Africa in August, the country’s ambassador to Russia has told TASS.

"I assumed the post of the ambassador two years ago, and we have been working on that since. I know that there will be a meeting in South Africa. I’m not sure about details, and even if this [Argentina’s admission to BRICS] does not happen during that meeting, the invitation itself is a huge step forward for us," Ambassador of Argentina to Russia Eduardo Zuain said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Youth Forum in Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

TASS learned from diplomatic sources in the South African capital that negotiations about the possible expansion of BRICS are to take place in the coming months. Algeria, Argentina and Iran have already filed their requests to join BRICS, while Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt have signaled their interest.

The Eurasian Economic Youth Forum is being held at the Urals State University of Economics and 11 regional and international platforms.