Ship with Russian fertilizers on board to arrive in Kenya in late May — WFP

ROME, April 25. /TASS/. The vessel chartered by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) for carriage of 34,000 metric tons of Russian fertilizers from Riga to Mombasa is scheduled to arrive in the Kenyan port in late May, a WFP spokesperson told TASS.

"At the request of the Government of Kenya, WFP chartered a vessel, the MV BBG Baise, to transport 34,000 metric tons of fertilizer products (potash, urea and NPKS) from Riga, Latvia, to Mombasa, Kenya. The ship is expected to arrive in Mombasa at the end of May," the spokesperson said.

"A tri-partite agreement has been signed between WFP, the Russian private sector producer Uralchem-Uralkali, and the Kenya National Trading Corporation (a State entity) where WFP acts as service provider, providing transport and other logistics support," the spokesperson noted.

"This is the second consignment of fertilizer that WFP will facilitate. The first shipment was a cargo of 20,000 metric tons of NPK[1] fertilizer donated by Uralchem to the government of Malawi, which was officially delivered and handed over to the government in March 2023," the Organization said.

"The United Nations welcomes Russian fertilizer producers’ commitment to donate the fertilizer to developing countries to alleviate humanitarian needs and prevent catastrophic crop loss in Africa," the WFP spokesperson added.