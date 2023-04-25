Volkswagen plant sale close to completion — Russian Deputy PM

TASHKENT, April 25. /TASS/. The terms for the sale of the Volkswagen plant in Kaluga to the Avilon dealership have been approved and the deal is close to being completed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"The [government] commission’s meeting has already been held. Accordingly, the details have been approved and the deal between Avilon and Volkswagen is close to being finalized. The next thing is to look for industrial partners with which Avilon can organize production," the official said.