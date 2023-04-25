Kazakhstan expects fair price for Russian gas — minister

ASTANA, April 25. /TASS/. Kazakh authorities expect the fair price of Russian gas planned to be supplied for gas infrastructure development in northern and eastern regions of the country, Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satkaliev told reporters.

"We understand the Gazprom corporation and the Russian government determine the gas price. We are confident pricing will be fair, based on friendly relations with Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus. Factors of the strategic partnership between our countries will also be taken into account, including economic parameters" the minister said.

The government of Kazakhstan and Gazprom signed a protocol on cooperation in the gas sector for 2023-2024 in March 2023. The issue of gas infrastructure development in northern and eastern Kazakhstan is also being explored as part of agreements.