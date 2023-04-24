Allegations that Russian economy is ruined by sanctions are false — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Statements made by US President Joe Biden that the Russian economy has been ruined and sanctions against Russia being efficient are false, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"US President [Joe] Biden and all European leaders <…> are quieting down their citizens that sanctions are working, Russia is turning up toes, and that the Russian economy was ruined," Peskov noted, stressing that "this is literally what the US President said."

"This is false. This is the same Big Lie," the Kremlin Spokesman added.

IMF "that can hardly be suspected of extra sympathy" to Russia forecasts growth of 0.7% for the Russian economy, Peskov said. "It is critical to compare that they [IMF - TASS] give exactly the same forecast of GDP growth for France," he noted. "In other words, Russia shouldering the unprecedented burden of sanctions will develop at the same pace as France," he stressed, adding that IMF predicts 0.1% drop of GDP for Germany.