Fesco posts 43% IFRS revenue growth in 2022

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Revenues of the Russian shipping company Fesco surged by 43% year on year in 2022 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and totaled 162.6 bln rubles ($2 bln), the company reports on Monday.

Net profits edged up by 4% to 39.4 bln rubles ($484.5 mln) in 2022. Profit from operations surged by 16.7% to 50.9 bln rubles ($625.7 mln). EBITDA soared by 51% to 71.5 bln rubles ($878.9 mln).

Seaborne shipments of the group gained 19% and totaled 342,000 TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] in 2022. Container throughput in the Vladivostok commercial seaport added 11,000 TEU, driven by the buildup of corporate multimodal shipments and engagement of additional operators in lieu of those leaving the Russian market. The freight turnover of the seaport reached 13.4 mln metric tons, Fesco said.