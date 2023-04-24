Russian ministry notes necessity to continue contacts with Islamic Development Bank

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. It is necessary to continue developing Moscow’s contacts with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Russia’s Special Envoy for Cooperation with organizations of Islamic states, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Russia Konstantin Shuvalov said on Monday.

"In 2015, a meeting between president of the Islamic Development Bank, Ahmad Ali at that time, with Bank of Russia Chairman took place in Moscow, during which the prospects for development of Islamic banking were discussed. Those contacts should obviously continue," he said, noting that it is important in searching for partners for implementation of Islamic banking in Russia.

"It would be necessary to explain what we have done, to listen to their views and consider how separate national financial structures in the Islamic world interact between each other and with their central organization, the Islamic Development Bank," Shuvalov added.