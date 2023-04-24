Hungary not supporting EU sanctions against Russian nuclear sector — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, April 24. /TASS/. Hungary will not back sanctions of the European Union against the Russian nuclear sector that can prejudice its national interests, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the meeting with Hungarian journalists streamed by the M1 TV Channel.

"Hungary will in no way agree to any sanctions against the nuclear sector to the extent it will harm Hungarian national interests. This is absolutely unacceptable and we urge other countries of the EU not to experiment with nuclear sanctions because they will jeopardize power supply of Hungary and this cannot be the goal of measures taken by the European Union," the minister said.

Colleagues from other EU countries asked whether Hungary can "slightly change its position," so that sanctions against Russian nuclear sector companies are approved, Szijjarto said. He explained that Hungary could not agree to that because this would jeopardize the country’s energy security. A half of generated and a third of consumed electricity in Hungary are provided by the Paks-2 nuclear power plant running on Russian nuclear fuel, the minister added.