World crises to have impact on Russia as it is part of global economy — finance minister

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Global crises will affect Russia because it is a part of the global economy, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

"Certainly [they] will [have an impact] because such crises occurring in Country X or Country Y will necessarily be felt throughout the global economy as a whole. We are a part of the global economy and the demand for our products and our services would contract accordingly. This would affect us," Siluanov said, answering a question about whether global crises would have an impact on Russia.

Russia assumes that sanctions imposed on it will have an impact on the global economy and may boomerang, leading to a worldwide crisis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier. The country is developing in and adapting to current circumstances while factoring in the various snags and hazards that may lie hiding behind the designs of unfriendly countries, he added.