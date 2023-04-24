No EU consensus yet on latest package of anti-Russian sanctions — Borrel

BRUSSELS, April 24. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the European Union member states have yet to reach a consensus on unveiling what would be the 11th package of EU sanctions to be imposed on Russia, and thus there is no clarity on how any new sanctions would affect Russia’s state nuclear power corporation, Rosatom, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters upon arriving in Luxembourg for an EU foreign ministers confab.

When asked whether the EU countries would include measures against Rosatom in the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions, he said:

"Today we are not in the position to finish the new package of sanctions on Russia; we will continue discussing."

According to European media reports and diplomatic sources in Brussels and other EU capitals, the as-yet incomplete list of proposals by individual EU countries for the 11th package of sanctions includes measures aimed specifically against Rosatom, as well as the transition of all trade interactions with Russia to the "everything-is-banned-except-that-which-is-expressly-permitt ed" mode, new restrictions on Russian banks, new measures to combat sanctions circumvention, and the blacklisting of several dozen individual Russians.

However, most experts agree that there are no more really sensitive economic levers that the EU could pull out of its bag of sanctions tricks to apply against Russia.