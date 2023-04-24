NAMI to start development of hydrogen-fueled, electric version of Aurus Komendant in 2025

TASHKENT, April 24. /TASS/. FSUE NAMI, the State Research Center of the Russian Federation, will start the development of hydrogen-fueled and electric version of Aurus Komendant off-roader in 2025, Chief Executive Officer Fyodor Nazarov told TASS on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in Tashkent.

"The development of Komendant in those versions <…> will start in 2025," he said when asked a respective question.

On May 31, 2021, during the launch of serial production of Aurus Senat in Yelabuga (the Republic of Tatarstan) hydrogen-fueled Aurus developed by NAMI was presented.

Aurus Komendant off-roader was presented in late September 2022.

Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand, which started to be built in 2013 under a contract with the Industry and Trade Ministry. The project stipulates that the lineup will develop to replace current cars used by government officials and to go on sale for general public.