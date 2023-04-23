Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 38.9 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 38.9 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 38.9 mln cubic meters as of April 23. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Saturday, April 22, the pumping equaled 39.4 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that the expected volume of the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on April 23 should total 38.8 mln cubic meters via Sudzha.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.