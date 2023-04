ASTANA, April 23. /TASS/. Loading of the first batch of Kazakh oil started in the Turkish port of Ceyhan for the shipment on board of a tanker to a refinery in Romania, press service of KazMunayGas company said.

The first oil batch having the volume of 80,000 metric tons will be carried from Ceyhan onboard of the Kazakh tanker Alatau. The tanker owned by Kazmortransflot company will sail to Romania’s Constanta for further unloading at the Petromidia Refinery.