Italy freezes Russian businessman Artyom Uss’ assets — newspaper

ROME, April 21. /TASS/. Italy has frozen assets of Russian businessman Artyom Uss, who was arrested in Italy at the United States’ request and escaped from house arrest while waiting for an extradition, Italy’s Il Messaggero newspaper said on Friday.

According to the newspaper, a corresponding order was signed by Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti. Earlier, Italian Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio said that the authorities were looking at a possible freeze of Uss’ real estate in San Basilio and funds to a sum of more than 160,000 euro.

Artyom Uss, the son of Krasnoyarsk Region Governor Alexander Uss, was detained at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on October 17, 2022. After this initial detention, Uss was placed under house arrest. On March 21, a court in Milan ordered that the Russian be extradited to the United States. On March 23, news came that Artyom Uss had disappeared. He later showed up at the Russian Interior Ministry’s investigative department. A Russian court previously declared Uss internationally wanted in connection with a major money laundering case and demanded his extradition.