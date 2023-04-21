Russia’s steel production growing in March — WSA

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia had an uptick by 0.4% year on year in March 2023 and totaled 6.6 mln metric tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) says in its report.

Steel output in Russia lost 1.3% to 18.7 mln metric tons in January - March 2023.

China produced 95.7 mln metric tons in March 2023, up 6.9% annually. India produced 11.4 mln metric tons (the increase by 2.7%). Japan and the United States lowered steel production in March by 5.9% to 7.5 mln metric tons and by 2.1% to 6.7 mln metric tons respectively.

Russia and other CIS countries produced 7.6 mln metric tons of steel in March 2023 (up 3% annually) and 21.4 mln metric tons (down 11.8%) in the first quarter of this year.

EU countries produced 11.9 mln metric tons of steel (down 5.6% in annual terms).

Global steel production gained 1.7% year on year and stood at 165.1 mln metric tons, WSA said.