Demand for IT professionals soaring in Russia

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The demand of Russian companies for IT staff soared by 63% year on year to 59,000 vacancies in the sector in early 2023, the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS.

"The demand for IT personnel grew by 63% among companies compared to last year. The domestic market had about 59,000 IT vacancies at the start of this year," the office said.

The national government is coming up with necessary measures to support and improve the skills of sector specialists. "More than 343,000 persons have enrolled for education in IT majors at the expense of the federal budget since 2019. At least 500,000 persons are planned to be enrolled for education by 2024," the office added.