Court rejects Google’s claim on Google Play, G Pay brand value in Russia

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Moscow arbitration court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Google requesting that the body invalidate the valuation of its Google Play and G Pay trademarks in Russia made by Paks independent expert firm.

"The claim is denied. The decision can be appealed within a month of the decision with the Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal," the court said in its award.

Each brand was valued at 325,300 rubles (about $4,000). The appraisal was completed at the request of the court.

Google believes that the appraiser made mistakes in calculating the cost of acquiring legal protection for trademarks, due to which the average amount of such costs was understated by 21.48%. The company also believes that the market value of appraised products was at least 12.91% below market. The appraiser also did not factor in that the Google brand is known worldwide, the claimant said.

"In 2021, the Google brand was valued at $191.2 bln. The use of trademarks comprising elements of the globally known Google LLC brand is capable of providing its holder of rights with a significant economic benefit and the value of such trademarks is materially above 325,291 rubles," the award said, citing the company’s arguments.

The court, in turn, noted that this appraisal is advisory in nature and is not binding for a court bailiff. It also does not breach rights of parties to enforcement proceedings, the court said. "Consequences of its determination occur only after the court bailiff issues an order on appraisal of a thing or a property right," the award reads.