Polish agriculture minister urges to limit meat, poultry import from Ukraine — Reuters

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Robert Telus, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, urged the European Union (EU) to include meat and poultry into the list of Ukrainian goods temporarily banned from import to the EU, Reuters news agency said on Thursday.

"We discussed today [with EU representatives] our proposals [on the temporary ban of import]; the list is not confined to [grain] but also includes poultry, meat and honey," the minister said, cited by the news agency.

Talks with participation of Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, and Ukrainian representatives were held on Thursday, Reuters said.