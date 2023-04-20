Gazprom has gas reserves for 100 more years

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Gazprom has enough gas reserves to last 100 years - the company's recoverable gas reserves will reach 35 trillion cubic meters by the end of 2022, Chairman of the holding's Board of Directors Viktor Zubkov said on Thursday.

"At the end of last year, the recoverable reserves of Gazprom group totaled 35 trillion cubic meters of gas. We now have gas reserves for 100 years," he said. According to Zubkov, Gazprom is the world leader in terms of gas reserves.

Earlier, Gazprom claimed that geological exploration added 529.2 bln cubic meters to its gas reserves in 2022.

At the same time, the company’s CEO Alexey Miller stated that production at some of the company's fields would be completed in 2141 or even later.