Russian stocks down as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down at the opening of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Thursday, according to trading data.

As trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time the MOEX Index fell by 0.22% to 2,600.71 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.25% to 1,002.07 points.

As of 10:20 a.m., the MOEX was down by 0.58% at 2,591.31 points, while the RTS was down by 0.67% at 997.89 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.14% during FX trading on Moscow Exchange at 81.78 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 0.02% at 89.56 rubles, according to trading data as of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time.