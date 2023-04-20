Hungary to keep temporary ban on Ukrainian agriculture imports — ministry

BUDAPEST, April 20. /TASS/. Hungary will keep the temporary ban on import of grain and certain types of agriculture products from Ukraine, whereas Hungarian famers will be recompensed for damages caused by Ukraine’s predatory pricing, the country’s Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy who participated in the negotiations with the European Commission (EC) together with colleagues from other Central European countries, said late on Wednesday.

"During the talks with the European Commission Hungary managed to keep the results and policies related to the ban on import of Ukrainian agriculture products," the minister told the MTI news agency in Brussels. He also noted that the EC agreed to allocate the second part of financial aid to farmers from five Central European countries in the amount of 100 mln euro, adding that Hungary would receive its share.

"The negotiations on what products may be covered by the import ban in addition to four main products, among them wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower," continue in the EU, the minister said. The Hungarian authorities will ensure the transit of Ukrainian grain through its territory for its delivery "to ultimate destinations," including Asian and African countries, Nagy noted.

On Wednesday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed readiness to introduce restrictions at the EU level for import of Ukrainian wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed after Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia decided to temporarily restrict the supply of a number of agriculture products from Ukraine.