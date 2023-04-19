No progress seen on launch of Togliatti-Odessa pipeline — Russian Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. Words about the launch of the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline for the export of Russian ammonia fertilizers never materialized, and there were no contacts with the United States to connect Russian banks to the SWIFT system for food exports. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Pankin announced this to journalists on Wednesday.

"Not to my knowledge," he said answering a question about any progress on the pipeline. "Many good words [were said] about this, but they did not materialize into deeds," he added.

When asked whether there were contacts with the United States to connect Russian banks to SWIFT to service food exports, Pankin said, "No, nothing. There are some exceptions when it comes to certain exports of Russian grain, but it's just a drop in the sea.".