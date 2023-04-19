Industrial producers’ prices up 2.6% in March — statistics

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Prices of Russian industrial goods’ producers had an uptick by 2.6% month on month in March 2023, according to national statistical agency Rosstat.

In the mineral resources mining segment, prices surged twofold for ore and concentrates of non-ferrous metals not included into other groups. Amber prices soared by 40%. The price hike was 31.5% for raw natural diamonds (except technical grade ones), 24.1% for quartz and quartzite, 13.8% for nickel concentrates, 12% for anthracite, 11.9% for blast-furnace iron ore agglomerate, and 10.3% for washed coal and anthracite.

In the metals segment, prices soared by 1.9 times for ferromolybdenum, by 33.9% for chromium and its products, chromium-based alloys and powders, by 14.5% for cold-stamped profiles, and by 11.7% for ferrovanadium.

Prices also ticked up by 6% for internal combustion engines and by 5.6% for motor vehicles’ electrical and electronic equipment.