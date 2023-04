MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Tuesday with the upward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.75% to 2,615.62 points. The RTS Index gained 0.62% to 1,010.87 points.

The dollar had an upsurge by 0.06% to 81.45 rubles. The euro edged up by 0.27% to 89.39 rubles. The yuan added 0.255 to 11.84 rubles.