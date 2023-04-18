National GDP growth in early 2023 can be comparable with H2 2022 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Growth of Russian GDP in early 2023 can turn out to be comparable with the pace in the second half of 2022, the Central Bank said on Tuesday.

"Confident expansion of business activity continued throughout the entire first quarter, according to flash statistical data. GDP growth in early 2023 can turn out to be comparable with the rates in the second half of 2022. The domestic demand made the primary input to activity growth; the export [one] remained constrained," the Bank of Russia said.

The Central Bank has revised its GDP expectations early this year and forecasts its range from -1% to 1% in 2023 at present.