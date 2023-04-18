Russia may increase exports of biometrics, ID systems to India

NEW DELHI, April 18. /TASS/. Russia sees opportunities to enhance IT services exports to India, such as biometric systems and ID tools, Deputy Prime Minister and Ministder of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters.

"We see promising areas in the Indian market for increasing the volume of Russian IT exports, particularly biometric systems and tools for identification, as well as information security. Despite the Indian IT sector's strengths, interest in Russian products and innovations remains high," he said.

He also emphasized that the Indian side was interested in Russian intelligent systems, including the seamless collection of truck fees, as well as smart navigation and tracking systems for ships and security systems in transportation and cities.