Russia sees promise in expanding cooperation with India in shipbuilding — deputy PM

NEW DELHI, April 18. /TASS/. Shipbuilding is among the most promising avenues for cooperation between Russia and India, particularly as regards engineering and construction of cargo and passenger vessels, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the latest meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission.

"We are looking at shipbuilding as a promising avenue for cooperation. What we have in mind is the engineering and joint construction of cargo and passenger ships and dredging machinery," Manturov said.

Russia is ready to take a closer look at the Indian side’s interest in familiarizing [its shiping industry] with the competencies required for polar navigation. Moreover, there is a considerable upside in carrying out joint work on creating Arctic class research vessels and in training Indian specialists to operate in polar waters, the official added.