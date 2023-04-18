Russian minister announces plans to construct new railway corridors abroad

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The issue of constructing new railway corridors abroad as part of further target market refocusing is under development, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told a forum on Tuesday.

"For further refocusing of target markets within the framework of international economic cooperation we have defined particular tasks, roadmaps on such areas as transport and logistics, agriculture, energy, finances, trade, investment and industrial cooperation. Within those focuses we are working on developing transport corridors, border crossings, developing issues related to construction of new railway corridors, particularly abroad," he said.

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said in February 2023 that the investment program of Russian Railways was planned at 1.1 trillion rubles ($14.78 bln) this year.