Wine exports from Russia to rise by 25% by 2030 — Agroexport

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Agroexport federal center at the Russian Agriculture Ministry expects wine exports to rise by a quarter by 2030 compared with 2022, the center’s head Dmitry Krasnov told a forum on Tuesday.

"We project growth of Russian wine exports by a quarter by 2030," he said.

Last year was rather challenging for Russian exporters as they faced serious restrictions on export markets, Krasnov said. As a result, Russian wine exports fell by a third in value terms in 2022, he added. "Meanwhile the average export price of Russian wine increased by 10%, which may show exports moving towards more expensive products," Agroexport’s head noted.

Three countries account for more than half of Russian exports: Belarus (27% of total volume), Kazakhstan (16%), and China (15%), he said. "Belarus and Kazakhstan are our traditional markets, whereas China’s presence in top three countries demonstrate Russian wine makers’ success of recent years," Krasnov pointed out. That said, the export geography is changing as supplies to such countries as Azerbaijan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan started last year, he added.