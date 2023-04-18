Trade turnover between Russia, India up 2.5-fold in 2022 to over $35 bln — minister

NEW DELHI, April 18. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and India rose more than 2.5-fold in 2022 compared with the previous year to over $35 bln, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Tuesday.

Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) Ajay Sahai told TASS earlier in April that import of Russian goods to India required diversification, with crude oil, fertilizers and diamonds remaining the key import items so far.