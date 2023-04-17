Situation around inspections under grain deal distorted — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 17. /TASS/. A number of parties to the grain deal are not fulfilling their obligations and distort the situation around it, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday when asked to comment on Ukraine’s allegations that inspections of ships in Istanbul have been suspended again.

"The situation around inspections is very much misrepresented. <…> Russia is fulfilling its obligations under the July 22 agreements, but we are seeing attempts to bypass and violate these agreements by a number of participating parties," he said.

Inspections under the grain deal were suspended for a day in early April but were resumed.