Indian companies ready to produce auto parts in Russia — official

NEW DELHI, April 17. /TASS/. Indian private companies are considering the possibility of manufacturing car parts in Russia, head of the Caspian International Integration Club North-South Dmitry Dubovik told Russian reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

"A decision has been made by large Indian businesses to go to Russia for the production of automotive parts. These are Indian private companies that produce spare parts for almost 20 leading world brands," Dubovik said.

He added that preparations are already underway for a meeting with representatives of Indian companies in Russia and Belarus.

"There is an idea to build a plant near Moscow. Since we do not have a single center for the production of spare parts," Dubovik said.