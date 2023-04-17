Number of Russia’s IT industry employees rises by 12% in 2022

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The total number of IT industry employees in Russia in 2022 increased by 12% to 761,000, Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maxim Parshin said on Monday.

"The IT industry is growing steadily. In 2022, the number of people employed in it increased by 12% over the previous year to 761,000 people," he said.

According to him, salaries in the IT industry are now twice as high as in other industries. According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Development, they rose by 19% last year. "This is more than average for the economy," Parshin noted.