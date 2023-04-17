Average Urals oil price from March 15 to April 14 was $51.15 per barrel — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The average price of Urals oil from March 15 to April 14, 2023, was $51.15 per barrel, the Russian Ministry of Finance wrote on Monday in its official Telegram channel.

"The average price of Urals oil for the monitoring period from March 15 to April 14, 2023, amounted to $51.15 per barrel, or $373.4 per ton," the statement said.

According to the calculations of the Ministry of Finance, the export duty on oil in Russia from May 1, 2023, will increase by $0.1 and will reach $14.4 per metric ton. The duty on light oil products and oils will increase by $0.1 and amount to $4.3 per metric ton and $14.4 for dark. The duty on the export of commercial gasoline will be $4.3, straight-run (naphtha) - $7.9 per metric ton. The duty on liquefied gas (LPG) will be $0, the duty on pure LPG fractions - $0, and on coke - $0.9 per metric ton.

The export duty on oil currently reaches $14.3.

It was reported earlier that the average price of Urals oil for the period from February 15 to March 14, 2023, was $50.8 per barrel.