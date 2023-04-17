India disquieted by imbalance in trade with Russia — foreign minister

NEW DELHI, April 17. /TASS/. Being disquieted by imbalance in trade with Russia, the Indian side urges to overcome it, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday at the opening of business dialogue coinciding with the 24th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

"There is also clear concern over trade imbalance. <…> And we should urgently work on ways to correct this imbalance together with our Russian friends," he said when commenting on statements by Indian businessmen noting that Russian supplies to India substantially exceed Indian supplies to Russia.

"Correcting this imbalance actually means removing obstacles, whether that be access to the market, non-tariff barriers, whether they are connected with payments or logistics. I think that we should also speak honestly at the business meeting about short-term and mid-term issues we are facing," the minister added.