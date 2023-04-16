Ukraine hopes to reach agreement with Poland on grain transit on Monday

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government expects to solve the problems of transit of agricultural products in negotiations with representatives of Poland on Monday, according to Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Nikolay Solsky.

"We hope for constructive talks on Monday," Klymenko Time quoted the minister as saying on Sunday.

The European Commission said earlier it considers unilateral bans imposed by Hungary and Poland on the supplies of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine due to overstocking of their own markets, which harms local farmers, to be unacceptable. "We are aware of Poland and Hungary's announcements regarding the ban on imports of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine. In this context, it is important to underline that trade policy is of EU exclusive competence and, therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable," the press service said.

On April 16, Poland and Hungary placed a temporary embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30. Both countries stated that they were forced to take this action due to the European Commission's failure to respond to their demands for European assistance to Hungarian and Polish farmers who have suffered significant losses as a result of the overstocking of these countries' markets with agricultural products from Ukraine.