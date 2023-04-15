South Korean, German foreign ministers concerned about economic situation in Ukraine

SEOUL, April 15. /TASS/. The authorities of the Republic of Korea and Germany are concerned about the deteriorating economic situation in Ukraine, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Saturday after talks with his visiting German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

"The two sides expressed concern that the economic and humanitarian situation in Ukraine is deteriorating. They agreed that the solidarity and assistance of the international community is now more important than ever. In this regard, they agreed to cooperate in taking diplomatic and economic measures," Park said, the Yonhap news agency reports.

He stressed that the Republic of Korea did not intend to supply weapons to Kiev.

"We provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in cooperation with the international community," he responded to a related question. The South Korean foreign minister made it clear that Seoul would continue to provide financial support, construction assistance and infrastructure reconstruction.

Baerbok commented positively on the position of the Republic of Korea regarding the developments around Ukraine and its participation in the anti-Russian sanctions. She also said that her country supported Seoul and was not going to ignore what she described as North Korea's aggressive policy and Pyongyang's repeated violations of international law. During her visit to the Republic of Korea, Baerbok visited the demilitarized zone.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.