Siluanov dismissed from post of Russian envoy to EDB council

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has been dismissed from the position of Russia’s envoy to the Council of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

"In connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations Russia’s Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov has been relieved of performing the duties of the plenipotentiary representative of the Russian Federation in the Council of the Eurasian Development Bank until the subsequent appointment of a new plenipotentiary representative of the Russian Federation to the Council of the Eurasian Development Bank," reads the Russian government’s order, uploaded to the official Internet portal of legal information on Saturday.

The EDB is an international financial organization carrying out investment activities in Eurasia with the aim of expanding economic ties and comprehensive development of the participating countries (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan). Projects with an integration effect in the areas of transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering account for the main share of the EDB's portfolio.