Russian financial system stable — Minister

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Stability of the Russian financial system was managed to be achieved despite last-year challenges, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

"The last year became the year of a challenging adaptation period for the entire financial system of the country. Stabilization has been now achieved," the minister said.

Resilience and development of the financial system should be provided for in order to reach target parameters of economic growth Siluanov noted. "We have all the opportunities to do so," he added.