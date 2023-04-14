TenChat social network in talks to launch in new countries — founder

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. TenChat, a Russian social network for businesses, is holding talks to potentially launch in a number of new countries, founder of the network Semyon Tenyaev said at the Russia-Africa IT forum.

Global negotiations are underway with at least twelve countries, Tenyaev said on the sidelines of the forum. Many countries in the final stages of talks are CIS countries.

The founder of the social network compared TenChat to the LinkedIn business network when talking about what the platform is all about. "It [Linkedin] was launched a long time ago; and in my opinion, it is severely lacking in today’s environment," Tenyaev told TASS.

"Imagine combining Linkedin with Tinder’s AI system. This is what we are doing. We now want to bring it not merely to the scale of the B2C audience but also to B2B among countries," he noted.

There will be an option to log into the local version or to the global version, the founder said, answering a question about future domain names of the social network in other countries. Local versions will be controlled by the country of origin, he added.