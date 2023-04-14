Avtotor launches assembly of SWM crossovers

KALININGRAD, April 14. /TASS/. Avtotor, a Russian automobile plant in the Kaliningrad Region, has begun cooperation with China's Shineray Group and launched the assembly of SWM branded cars, TASS reports from the ceremony marking the start of production.

The plant is launching the assembly of three crossovers, including the SWM G01 midsize one, the SWM G01F urban crossover, and the SWM G05 Pro full-size vehicle.

A phased transition to the full-scale production of SWM vehicles is foreseen over time at the Kaliningrad plant as part of the agreement with the Chinese company, including welding and painting, Avtotor’s press service told TASS. The two companies also plan to localize auto parts production in Russia. "Avtotor and Shineray also intend to develop a production development plan by 2032, which will include an estimate of expected investments at each project execution stage in the period from 2025-2032," the press service noted.