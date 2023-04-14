SUEK expects coal shipments to gain 2% — executive

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. SUEK forecasts an increase in export and domestic transportation of coal by about 2% to 86 mln metric tons in 2023, logistics director Denis Rakhimzhanov told TASS on Friday.

"We have a target of 86 mln metric in total for exports and in domestic transportation. This will be an increase by about 2%," the director said. The company refocused shipments from exports to the domestic market, increased capacity utilization of captive power plants and scaled up coal inventories during the period of complications in logistics," he noted.

China, India, South Korea, Pakistan and Vietnam account for 75% of company’s exports at present, Rakhimzhanov said. The remaining share is supplied to Morocco and Turkey.